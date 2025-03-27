Cash Row: SC Will Hear On Friday Plea Seeking FIR Against Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged discovery of a semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14

The matter will come up before a bench comprising Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The petitioner appreciated the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna for making public all documents, including the video in the matter. The petitioner said an FIR should be registered against the judge. The bench asked the lawyer not to make any public statements, while assuring him that he would get a date of hearing.

The plea, filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and three others on March 23, also challenges the 1991 judgment in the K Veeraswami case in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the High Court or the top court without the prior nod of the Chief Justice of India.

The plea said the immunity to judges violated the constitutional principle of equality before the law and raised concerns about judicial accountability and the rule of law.

"To declare that the incident of recovery of huge sums ..., from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, by the fire force/police when their services for sought to douse fire, constitute a cognisable offence punishable under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that the police is duty bound to register an FIR...," the plea said.

The plea said that equality before law and equal protection of law is the core of our Constitution, and all are equal before law and the criminal laws apply equally to all, irrespective of one's status, position, etc.

The plea said the only exception, nay immunity, in our constitutional scheme is extended to the President and the Governors, and in Justice Varma's case no FIR has been filed. The CJI constituted an in-house committee to conduct an inquiry and asked Delhi HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma. On Monday, Justice Varma was de-rostered till further orders.

The Supreme Court Collegium led by the CJI on Monday issued a resolution recommending the Centre to repatriate Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent High Court from where he was transferred to the Delhi High Court in 2021.

Meanwhile, according to a source, Centre is reviewing Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yaswant Varma's case and the government will take a decision on his transfer soon. The source added that the case file of Justice Varma is under process along with some other recommendations made by the apex court Collegium, which are pending with the government.