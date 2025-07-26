ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Row: SC To Hear A Plea By HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma On 28 July

Burnt currency notes seen near the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi on March 23, 2025 ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 28, a plea by high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. An in-house inquiry indicted Justice Varma as unaccounted cash was found at his office residence. He is challenging the validity of actions against him, including a recommendation for his removal. After the controversy erupted, Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court.

A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih will hear the plea.

Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

On March 22, 2025, the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had set up the committee headed by Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and comprising Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

Justice Varma, in his writ petition, questioned the validity of the in-house procedure, and claimed that he was denied fair hearing and due process.