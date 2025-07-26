Cash Row: SC To Hear A Plea By HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma On 28 July

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 28, a plea by high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. An in-house inquiry indicted Justice Varma as unaccounted cash was found at his office residence. He is challenging the validity of actions against him, including a recommendation for his removal. After the controversy erupted, Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court.
A bench comprising justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih will hear the plea.
Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.
On March 22, 2025, the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had set up the committee headed by Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and comprising Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.
Justice Varma, in his writ petition, questioned the validity of the in-house procedure, and claimed that he was denied fair hearing and due process.
He has challenged the suggestion made by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and claimed the judges’ committee, formed by him, denied him an opportunity to rebut the allegations or to cross examine witnesses. Justice Varma has also raised the issue of absence of formal complaint before the inquiry was initiated by the judge’s panel.
Justice Varma contended the Supreme Court's act of uploading a press release on March 22, 2025, disclosing allegations against him led to intense media speculation adversely affecting his reputation and violating the right to dignity.
He claimed that the committee failed to investigate the basic facts, especially those related to the alleged recovery of cash on March 14 that is necessary to establish his conviction
The cash haul was allegedly found at the residence of Justice Varma, then Delhi High Court judge here during the fire incident on March 14-15, 2025.
After an in-house inquiry panel indicted Varma, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna nudged him to resign. Justice Varma, who was transferred from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court amid the row, refused to resign. After Justice Varma’s refusal to resign, Justice Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
