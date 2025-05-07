Cash Row: Probe Committee Confirms Allegations Against Justice Varma, CJI Seeks His Response

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed committee, in its inquiry report, has confirmed the allegations in connection with discovery of cash against Allahabad High Court’s Justice Yashwant Varma, sources familiar with the development said. At the time of the incident, Justice Varma was Delhi High Court judge.

A source said that the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has forwarded the report to Justice Varma and sought his reply. The committee had submitted its report to the CJI on May 4, 2025.

The apex court, in a press release on May 5, had stated, “The three-member committee consisting of Mr Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated May 3, to the Chief Justice of India on May 4, 2025”.

It is learnt that the committee examined the evidence and recorded the statements of over 50 people, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and Delhi Fire Service chief who were among the first responders to the fire incident at Justice Varma’s Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.

A source familiar with the development said the committee found clear evidence to confirm the allegations that a huge stash of cash was found in the storeroom of Justice Varma’s official residence at the time of the fire. Justice Varma had denied the allegations in his reply to the Delhi High Court chief justice.

A source said that an action against Justice Varma could be recommended on the basis of his response, and two scenarios might emerge - he may be asked to resign or the report may be sent to the President recommending his impeachment.

The cash discovery row led to several steps. A preliminary inquiry by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, judicial work was withdrawn from Justice Varma in the Delhi High Court and Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court without judicial work.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya, complete with photos and videos, regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material about official communication that says, "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the Delhi residence of the judge. Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".