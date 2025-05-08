Cash Row: CJI Sends Inquiry Report On Justice Yashwant Varma To President, PM

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has forwarded the report of the in-house committee constituted to probe the allegations of discovery of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence to the President and the Prime Minister.

The Supreme Court, in a press release, said, “Chief Justice of India, in terms of the In-House Procedure, has written to the President of India and the Prime Minister of India enclosing therewith copy of the 3-Member Committee report dated May 3, 2025, along with the letter/response dated May 6, 2025, received from Mr Justice Yashwant Varma”.

According to sources familiar with the development, the Supreme Court-appointed committee, in its inquiry report, has confirmed the allegations in connection with the discovery of cash against Allahabad High Court’s Justice Yashwant Varma. At the time of the incident, Justice Varma was a Delhi High Court judge.

The committee had submitted its report to the CJI on May 4, 2025. The apex court, in a press release on May 5, had said, “The three-member Committee consisting of Mr Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Mr Justice G.S. Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, Judge of the High Court of Karnataka, constituted for conducting an inquiry into the allegations against Mr Justice Yashwant Varma, a sitting Judge, has submitted its report dated May 3, to the Chief Justice of India on May 4, 2025”.

Justice Varma may face impeachment proceedings over the discovery of the cash pile at his bungalow last month.

It is learnt that the committee examined the evidence and recorded the statements of over 50 people, including Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and the Delhi Fire Service chief, who were among the first responders to the fire incident at Justice Varma’s Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14.

A source familiar with the development said the committee found clear evidence to confirm the allegations that a huge stash of cash was found in the storeroom of Justice Varma’s official residence at the time of the fire incident. Justice Varma had denied the allegations in his reply to the Delhi High Court chief justice.

The cash discovery row led to several steps: a preliminary inquiry by Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya; judicial work was withdrawn from Justice Varma in the Delhi High Court; and, later, Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court without judicial work.

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya -- complete with photos and videos -- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence.

Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material about official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found at the judge's Delhi residence. Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members. In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".

