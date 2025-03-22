ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Found From HC Judge's Residence Raises Serious Concerns: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said the reported incident of cash found from the residence of a high court judge here has raised serious concerns and urged the Supreme Court to take strong measures to uphold people's trust in the judiciary.

The opposition party also said the incident should not give a handle to the executive to control judicial appointments in higher courts. Congress general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the incident has shocked the nation, including the legal fraternity.

Venugopal said the country is looking towards the Supreme Court for strong measures, while Surjewala said the top court must find answers on judicial accountability. "The reported incident of mounds of cash recovered from a High Court judge's residence has shocked the nation. The judiciary is the last bastion of justice -- when trust erodes here, where do citizens turn?" Venugopal asked in a post on X.

He said the reports of a cover-up and a complete denial of the money found from the judge's residence are even more unnerving. "Shouldn't this be a moment for serious introspection and complete transparency towards the public?" the Congress general secretary, organisation, asked.

He said the nation is looking towards the apex court for strong measures to dispel all doubts about the incident. Surjewala, in a post on X, said the alleged discovery of cash from the residence of the senior Delhi High Court judge "has caused tremors of 9/10 on the Richter Scale of Judicial Accountability in the judiciary, legal fraternity and the society".

He said the Supreme Court should set up an accountable and transparent "clean-the-house mechanism".