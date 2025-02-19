Cash For Jobs: Five Railway Officials Among Six Arrested By CBI In Alleged Bribery Case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested six persons including two Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officers in connection with alleged bribery for Railways' Departmental Examination.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sunil Bishnoi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2008 Batch), Vadodara Division, Western Railway, Vadodara; Ankush Wasan, Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS 2018 batch), Western Railway, Vadodara; Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Deputy Chief Commercial Manager, Church gate, Western Railways, Mumbai; Neeraj Sinha, Deputy Station Superintendent; Dinesh Kumar, Nursing Superintendent, Divisional Railway Hospital, Sabarmati, Ahmedabad; and another Mukesh Meena.

When simultaneous searches were carried out at different locations after their arrest, around 650 grams of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash were seized, a CBI spokesperson said.

The alleged bribery network involving two IRPS officers and others in the office of Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) in Vadodara, Western Railway, was unearthed by officials of the federal probe agency following investigation into allegations of collection of massive bribe for favouring candidates in Limited Departmental Examination of Western Railway, the Spokesperson informed.

Later, raids were conducted at residences and official premises of the accused persons at 11 different locations including Gujarat's Vadodara, which led to recovery of gold bars, cash, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents, the spokesperson added.

In an official statement, the CBI said that a case was registered on February 18 against three public servants of Railways including Ankush Wasan, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Neeraj Sinha, and one Mukesh Meena, after they were accused of being involved in the racket with a few other people who were collecting money from the candidates appearing in Railway Departmental examination by promising them selection in the upcoming examination. It was also alleged that accused Divisional Personnel Officer Ankush Wasan had directed Sanjay Tiwari to compile a list of at least 10 candidates willing to pay money for selection in the said Examination, the CBI said.

Following this, Tiwari asked Neeraj Sinha and Mukesh Meena to contact such candidates and collect bribe from them. It was further alleged that the Tiwari had contacted a jeweller in Vadodara to purchase around 400 grams of gold in lieu of cash without generating any invoice, the probe agency informed.

CBI revealed that in the course of investigation, when Nursing Superintendent Dinesh Kumar was intercepted, 650 grams of gold was found in his possession which he had obtained from the jeweller after paying around Rs 57 lakh. The gold was supposed to be delivered to accused Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Sunil Bishnoi, the CBI added.