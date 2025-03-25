ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Discovery Row: SC Committee Begins Inquiry, Visits Justice Yashwant Varma's Residence

Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice G S Sandhawalia arrives at the residence of senior Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Three members of the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee on Tuesday commenced their inquiry into the alleged cash discovery row involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on March 22, had constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against Justice Varma. According to a source familiar with the development, the committee members visited the official residence of Justice Varma at 30, Tughlak Crescent in the capital.

The committee members were inside the residence of Justice Varma for nearly half an hour, and they also inspected the site, where the alleged burnt cash was discovered, the source said.

A court staff that accompanied the three-member committee during its visit to the residence of senior Delhi High Court Judge, Justice Yashwant Varma, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (PTI)

The three committee members are Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

The alleged cash discovery took place following a fire at Justice Varma's official residence here at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.