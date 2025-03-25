Cash Discovery Row: SC Committee Begins Inquiry, Visits Justice Yashwant Varma's Residence

New Delhi: Three members of the Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee on Tuesday commenced their inquiry into the alleged cash discovery row involving Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.
The Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on March 22, had constituted a three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations against Justice Varma. According to a source familiar with the development, the committee members visited the official residence of Justice Varma at 30, Tughlak Crescent in the capital.
The committee members were inside the residence of Justice Varma for nearly half an hour, and they also inspected the site, where the alleged burnt cash was discovered, the source said.
The three committee members are Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh, and Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.
The alleged cash discovery took place following a fire at Justice Varma's official residence here at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officials to rush to the spot and douse it.
On Monday, the Supreme Court collegium led by CJI issued a resolution recommending the Centre to repatriate Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court, his parent high court from where he was transferred to Delhi High Court in 2021.
A statement, published on the apex court’s website, said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on 20th and 24th March 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad”.
The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma has been withdrawn with "immediate effect", till further orders.
Justice Varma has strongly denounced the allegations in the currency-discovery row and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom of his residence either by him or any of his family members.
In his response to the Delhi High Court CJ, Justice Varma has said the allegation of cash discovery from his residence appears to be a "conspiracy to frame and malign him".
The apex court’s five-member collegium on March 20, unanimously recommended transferring Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court. The collegium took the decision after the members were apprised of a video purportedly of burning cash at the residence of Justice Varma.
The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has opposed the transfer of the Delhi High Court judge to his parent high court. The bar body, in a strongly-worded statement, has said that the decision of the Supreme Court collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad High Court is a "trash bin"?
