ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash Discovery Row: SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For FIR Against Justice Yashwant Varma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea for an FIR against High Court Judge Yashwant Varma in connection with the discovery of cash from his official residence in the national capital. The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Citing a press release issued by the apex court on May 8, the bench said that the Chief Justice of India forwarded the report of the in-house enquiry committee along with the judge's response to the President and Prime Minister of India.

"Before seeking the writ of mandamus, the petitioner will have to seek redressal of their grievance by filing a representation before the appropriate authorities. Therefore, we decline to entertain this writ petition. At this stage, it is not necessary to look into the other prayers," the bench said.

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted Varma, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna nudged him to resign. Justice Varma, who was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court amid the row, refused to resign. After Justice Varma’s refusal to resign, Justice Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.