Cash Discovery Row: Justice Varma Transferred To Allahabad HC

The Law Ministry issues a notification announcing the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court.

In this image taken from www.allahabadhighcourt.in is a profile of Justice Yashwant Varma (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 28, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid a row over alleged discovery of cash from his official residence here, Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court was on Friday transferred to his parent Allahabad High Court, according to a government notification.

The Law Ministry issued a notification announcing his transfer.

Recommending his transfer earlier this week, the Supreme Court Collegium had asserted the move was separate from an in-house probe being ordered over the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Varma's home after a fire incident on the night of Holi.

