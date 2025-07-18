Justice Varma Moves SC Questioning Validity Of Inquiry Report In Cash Discovery Row

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma, indicted by an in-house inquiry report over the discovery of a cash haul, has moved the Supreme Court against the validity of actions initiated against him, which also includes a recommendation for his removal.

After the controversy erupted, Justice Varma was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. The development has come days before the Monsoon session of Parliament, during which the central government is expected to introduce the impeachment motion against Justice Varma.

On March 22, 2025, the then CJI Sanjiv Khanna had set up the committee headed by Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana, and comprising Justice G S Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and Ms Justice Anu Sivaraman, judge of the High Court of Karnataka.

According to sources familiar with the development, Justice Varma, in his writ petition, questioned the validity of the in-house procedure and claimed that he was denied a fair hearing and due process. He has challenged the suggestion made by former CJI Sanjiv Khanna and claimed the judges’ committee, formed by CJI Khanna, denied him an opportunity to rebut the allegations or to cross-examine witnesses.

Justice Varma has also raised the issue of the absence of a formal complaint before the inquiry was initiated by the judge’s panel. He contended that the Supreme Court's act of uploading a press release on March 22, 2025, disclosing allegations against him led to intense media speculation, adversely affecting his reputation and violating the right to dignity.

He claimed that the committee failed to investigate the basic facts, especially those related to the alleged recovery of cash on March 14, which is necessary to establish his conviction. The cash haul was allegedly found at the residence of Justice Varma, then a Delhi High Court judge here, during the fire incident on March 14-15, 2025.

After an in-house inquiry panel indicted Varma, former CJI Sanjiv Khanna nudged him to resign. Justice Varma, who was transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court amid the row, refused to resign. After Justice Varma’s refusal to resign, Justice Khanna wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.