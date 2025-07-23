ETV Bharat / bharat

Cash discovery row: Justice Yashwant Varma Urges SC To Accord Urgent Hearing On His Plea

HC judge Yashwant Varma sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna, urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him.

Representational Image
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to accord urgent hearing on his plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

"I will have to constitute a bench," Chief Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter for Varma. The CJI was heading a bench which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. Sibal requested the bench to list the matter as early as possible, saying they have raised some constitutional issues in the plea.

Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him. The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

Read More

  1. Cash Discovery Row: 63 Opposition MPs Submit Notice In RS For Removal Of Justice Varma
  2. Justice Varma Moves SC Questioning Validity Of Inquiry Report In Cash Discovery Row

New Delhi: Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to accord urgent hearing on his plea seeking to invalidate a report by an in-house inquiry panel, which found him guilty of misconduct in the cash discovery row.

"I will have to constitute a bench," Chief Justice B R Gavai told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who mentioned the matter for Varma. The CJI was heading a bench which also comprised Justices K Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi. Sibal requested the bench to list the matter as early as possible, saying they have raised some constitutional issues in the plea.

Varma has also sought quashing of the May 8 recommendation by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna urging Parliament to initiate impeachment against him. The three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu of the Punjab and Haryana High Court conducted the inquiry for 10 days, examined 55 witnesses and visited the scene of the accidental fire that started at around 11.35 pm on March 14 at the official residence of Justice Varma, then a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court and now in the Allahabad High Court.

Read More

  1. Cash Discovery Row: 63 Opposition MPs Submit Notice In RS For Removal Of Justice Varma
  2. Justice Varma Moves SC Questioning Validity Of Inquiry Report In Cash Discovery Row

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CASH DISCOVERY ROWSUPREME COURTHC JUSTICE YASHWANT VARMA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Moina Kramchapi, Young Entrepreneur From Assam Who Blends Handcrafted Tea Production With Tourism

Exclusive | CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

From Almost Becoming CA To Dhadak 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Opens Up On Dreams, Struggles, And Self-Discovery | Interview

Houseboat Fires In Kashmir's Iconic Dal Lake Spark Innovation: Self-navigating Boat With UK Patent

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.