Cash-Discovery Row: Allahabad HC Bar Association Calls Meet To Impeach Justice Yashwant Varma

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has called for a meeting to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court. The Bar had earlier issued a letter saying the Allahabad High Court is not a dustbin for anyone to be thrown here.

A general house meeting has been called by the Bar to pass an impeachment motion moved against Varma. It will also place a demand for a joint investigation by the CBI and ED on the stash of cash amounting to crores found during a fire-dousing operation at Varma's Delhi residence.

"The Bar Association has called a general house meeting at 1 pm on Monday to decide the course of action for protesting against Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad HC," Anil Tiwari, the Bar's president, said.

"The purpose of this meeting is to pass a resolution on behalf of the lawyers with the demand of taking the impeachment motion forward along with an investigation. There is a also plan to include MPs and MLAs in the protest. The support of the advocates will be obtained in the Bar meeting and the strategy of further agitation will be decided," he added.

"Justice Varma will not be allowed to preside over any hearing in the Allahabad High Court. If needed, we will also stop the work. The process of passing the impeachment motion against Justice Varma will be decided in the general meeting," Tiwari added.

Tiwari has also raised questions on the decision of the Supreme Court Collegium. "It is a serious matter which necessitates a thorough investigation by the ED and CBI. There is a shortage of judges in the Allahabad High Court and due to a perennial problem, the appointments are not being done on time. This is leading to the piling up of various cases," he added.

Tiwari alleged that the members of the Bar are neither consulted nor associated in the process of appointing judges. "This shows that the consideration of eligibility is not up to the standard. Due to some irregularity, corruption has crept into the judiciary, eroding public faith in it," he said.

He said the matter has been taken cognisance of by the apex court, saying "something is wrong in the Allahabad High Court".

"Lawyers are also worried over it. The concern of the Bar is to maintain public faith in the judiciary and we will ponder over the issue in the meeting," Tiwari said.

Tiwari further said crores of rupees were found in Justice Varma's house, following which he was transferred to Allahabad. "This means that if such a huge amount of money is found in the house of other judges, he will also be sent back to his home high court. The Allahabad Bar opposes the decision of the collegium," Tiwari added.

"He should be asked to either resign, or else he will not be allowed to enter the high court. We will boycott his oath. Those who are accused of corruption should be sent on leave and not transferred to some other high court," Tiwari said.

"The Supreme Court Collegium transferred Justice Varma, accused of corruption, to Allahabad High Court. He should be sent on leave till the allegations are thoroughly investigated. We strongly oppose this decision," Vikrant Pandey, secretary of the Bar said.