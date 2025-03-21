Cash Discovery At Delhi HC Judge's Home: Sibal Calls For Making Judges Appointment More Transparent

New Delhi: With the alleged discovery of a large stash of cash at the residence of a Delhi High Court judge, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said the issue of corruption within the judiciary is a very serious one and called for making the appointment of judges more transparent.

A media report has claimed that a fire that broke out in the residential bungalow of Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma resulted in the discovery of a huge pile of cash. The Supreme Court collegium is stated to have initiated the process to transfer Justice Varma to the Allahabad High Court following the controversy.

Speaking with reporters, Sibal said the issue of corruption within the judiciary is a very serious one and has been articulated by senior counsels and lawyers in this country several times.

"It has been going on for years, public statements have been made. It is time for the Supreme Court to start looking at issues of how the appointment process takes place. That it should be more transparent and appointments should be more carefully carefully done," the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said.

"There is another judge of the Allahabad High Court whom the collegium called for an explanation but he chose not to respond to their direction that he apologise, that is what I have heard... Thereafter the Supreme Court collegium has kept quiet. That of course sends a wrong signal if these facts are correct," Sibal said in an apparent reference to the issue of Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court making controversial remarks at an event.

Sibal said corruption is a very serious issue not just within the judiciary but in society at large. "Despite what PM Modi has said the corruption has increased," he added.

In a post on X, Sibal also lashed out at an Allahabad High Court ruling that mere grabbing of breasts and breaking of the string of a 'pyjama' do not amount to the offence of rape but such offence falls under the ambit of assault or use of criminal force against any woman with the intent to disrobe.

"'Grabbing breasts, breaking strings of pyjamas not sufficient to hold rape charge': High Court Judge (Lucknow). God save this country with such judges adorning the Bench! The Supreme Court has been too soft in dealing with errant judges!"