Cash At HC Judge Residence: Plea In SC For Lodging FIR, Challenges 1991 Ruling On Immunity To Judges

New Delhi: A plea has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR in connection with the alleged discovery of a semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14

The plea, filed by advocate Mathews J Nedumpara and three others on March 23, also challenges the 1991 judgment in the K Veeraswami case in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the high court or the top court without the prior nod of the Chief Justice of India.

The plea said the immunity to judges violated the constitutional principle of equality before the law and raised concerns about judicial accountability and the rule of law.

"To declare that the incident of recovery of huge sums ..., from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma, by the fire force/police when their services sought to douse the fire, constitute a cognisable offence punishable under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and that the police is duty bound to register an FIR...," the plea said.