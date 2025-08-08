Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Cases Of Attack On Hindus, Vandalisation Of Temples Noted In UK, Canada, US: Govt Tells Lok Sabha

Kirti Vardhan Singh said that since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in USA and four cases in Canada, have taken place.

Cases Of Attack On Hindus, Vandalisation Of Temples Noted In UK, Canada, US: Govt Tells Lok Sabha
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 8, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been noted in the UK, Canada and the US, the government informed Parliament on Friday. In a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in the US and four cases in Canada have taken place.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai whether the government has taken note of instances of "attack" on Hindus, "vandalisation" of their temples, and "discrimination" in some countries.

"Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of Hindu temples have been noted in UK, Canada and USA. However, no such case has come to notice specifically in Scotland (UK). Since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in USA and four cases in Canada, have taken place," Singh said.

The MEA was also asked whether a motion against such "Hindu phobic attempts" is under consideration in Scottish Parliament. "No motion against Hinduphobia is currently under consideration in Scottish Parliament," Singh said.

On the steps taken by the government to resist such "discrimination in these and other countries against Hindu community," he said, "Whenever such cases come to our notice, the matter is promptly taken up with the host government, with a view to ensure safety and security of concerned organisation and individual as well as to take necessary action for bringing perpetrators of such acts to justice."

New Delhi: Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of temples have been noted in the UK, Canada and the US, the government informed Parliament on Friday. In a written response to a query in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in the US and four cases in Canada have taken place.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Yeshwant Desai whether the government has taken note of instances of "attack" on Hindus, "vandalisation" of their temples, and "discrimination" in some countries.

"Cases of attack on Hindus and vandalisation of Hindu temples have been noted in UK, Canada and USA. However, no such case has come to notice specifically in Scotland (UK). Since last year, five cases of vandalisation of Hindu temples in USA and four cases in Canada, have taken place," Singh said.

The MEA was also asked whether a motion against such "Hindu phobic attempts" is under consideration in Scottish Parliament. "No motion against Hinduphobia is currently under consideration in Scottish Parliament," Singh said.

On the steps taken by the government to resist such "discrimination in these and other countries against Hindu community," he said, "Whenever such cases come to our notice, the matter is promptly taken up with the host government, with a view to ensure safety and security of concerned organisation and individual as well as to take necessary action for bringing perpetrators of such acts to justice."

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDUATTACKMEALOK SABHA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.