Case Registered Against Social Media Influencer For Performing Yoga at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Social media influencer Archana Makwana posted a video of herself performing yoga on the sacred premises of Golden Temple, which has led to significant backlash from the Sikh community. Archana Makwana performed yoga and posted photos of herself meditating and in a yoga posture at Golden Temple on social media.

These posts quickly went viral, drawing strong reactions. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages Golden Temple, expressed strong objections, viewing her actions as a violation of the sanctity and historical importance of the holy site.

Bhagwant Singh, the manager of Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple), lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against Archana Makwana under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code. This Section deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings. Following the incident, the SGPC suspended three employees, who were on duty at the time and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Despite issuing a public apology and expressing regret for her actions, the police proceeded with the case based on the complaint. Archana's social media posts included captions expressing gratitude for spreading the power of yoga and, in the second photo, a caption of "no comment."

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami emphasised that such actions are against Sikh ethics and disrespect the sanctity of the holy site, hurting Sikh sentiments and pride. This incident underscores the importance of respecting religious sentiments and the cultural norms of sacred places, highlighting the potential consequences of actions perceived as disrespectful.

