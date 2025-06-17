ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Registered Against Rapido Bike Rider For Alleged Assault On Woman In Bengaluru

In the viral video clip, the Rapido bike taxi driver can be seen having a heated argument with the woman passenger in Bengaluru. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against a Rapido bike taxi rider after he allegedly assaulted a woman passenger for questioning his reckless driving and traffic rule violations. The incident occurred in broad daylight and was partially captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media, prompting widespread outrage.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) filed at Jayanagar Police Station, the accused, identified as Suhas, was booked following a complaint by the victim, Shreya. She alleged that the rider slapped her and hurled abuses in public after she questioned his rash driving during a trip from BTM Layout to Jayanagar 3rd Block on the morning of June 13.

Shreya stated that she had booked a Rapido ride at around 10 am and noticed that the rider was violating traffic rules. Upon reaching the destination, she confronted him about his reckless behaviour. In response, the rider allegedly abused her using offensive language and physically assaulted her.

"Initially, I didn’t want to file a police complaint. But after the video of our argument went viral on social media, friends advised me to take action. I decided to approach the police," Shreya noted in her statement.

Police Investigation Underway

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division), Lokesh Jagalasar, confirmed the FIR and said, "The woman confronted the rider over unsafe driving. A verbal altercation followed, which escalated into an alleged physical assault. Based on her complaint, we have registered a case and begun an investigation."