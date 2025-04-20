Case Registered Against Anurag Kashyap In Jaipur Over Casteist Remark On Social Media

Jaipur: Film producer, director, and actor Anurag Kashyap has landed himself in trouble for making objectionable comments about a particular caste on social media. A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Bajaj Nagar police station in Jaipur. The police have now launched an investigation into the matter.

ASI Indraj of Bajaj Nagar police station said that the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Anil Chaturvedi. The controversy is linked to a comment made by Anurag Kashyap on social media, due to which cases have also been filed against him in other states, including Madhya Pradesh.

Case under Sections 196(1)(A) and 352

Anil Chaturvedi, a resident of Shiv Colony, Barkat Nagar, Jaipur, stated in his complaint that film producer, director, and actor Anurag Kashyap used abusive language against a particular caste on social media, thereby hurting the sentiments of the community. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 196(1)(A) and 352 of the Indian Penal Code.

Provision of Imprisonment Up to Three Years, Fine

Section 196(1)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with promoting enmity between groups. It refers to creating or attempting to create feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different groups based on religion, caste, place of birth, residence, language, etc. The section covers such offences committed through speech, writing, signs, visual representation, or electronic communication. Punishment under this section can include imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both, depending on the gravity of the offence.

Read more: Indore Police Files Case Against Director Anurag Kashyap Over Remarks On Brahmin Community