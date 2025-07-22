ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar found guilty of Rs 64 Crore Bribery In Videocon Case

Chanda Kochhar former MD and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank arrives with her husband Deepak Kochar at ED office in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: An appellate tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) has found former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar guilty of accepting a Rs 64 crore bribe in return for sanctioning a Rs 300 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2009.

The tribunal noted that there was a "prima facie" case of money laundering against former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband in the corruption case involving the, as it upheld a 2020 ED order attaching a Mumbai flat of the couple worth crores of rupees.

The tribunal, in an order issued on July 3, said it finds "substance" in the "quid pro quo" allegation made by the Enforcement Directorate against Chanda Kochhar for sanction of a loan of Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL), as post this disbursal, a sum of Rs 64 crore was transferred by the Videocon Group to NRPL, a company of her husband Deepak Kochhar.

The said loan was approved by a sanctioning committee of the ICICI Bank between June 2009 and October 2011, and Chanda Kochhar was a member of this panel, apart from being the MD and CEO of the private lending company.

The ED case, based on a CBI FIR, claimed that Chanda Kochhar hatched a "criminal conspiracy" to cheat ICICI Bank by "abusing" her official position while sanctioning this amount.

Chanda Kochhar, as per the probe agencies, got illegal gratification/undue benefit through her husband from VIL or Videocon Group promoter V N Dhoot. The ED had in January 2020 provisionally attached Kochhar's flat no 45, located in CCI Chambers at Churchgate in Mumbai, a property of NRPL, apart from Rs 10.5 lakh in cash, seized by the agency during searches on another company of Deepak Kochhar.

The Adjudicating Authority of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had in November 2020 refused to confirm the ED attachment, and consequently, the federal probe agency appealed before the appellate tribunal.

"It may be true that the issue will be determined by the Trial Court but we find a prima facie case against the respondents for commission of the offence of money laundering and, therefore, the Provisional Attachment Order (of the ED) is justified," the Tribunal said.

It said there was "total inter-fixing of the work of the industries floated by Deepak Kochhar and even by the Videocon Group of Industries." The tribunal rejected Chanda Kochhar's argument that she was "not knowing the business affairs of her husband" and had pleaded ignorance in her submission.