Case Lodged Against AITC State Convener P V Anvar For Threats Against Left Leaders

Malappuram: A case was lodged against P V Anvar, the state convener of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), on Sunday in connection with his "threatening remarks" against some Left leaders a few days ago, police said.

The case was lodged against Anvar at the Edakkara police station on a complaint by a local CPI(M) leader who alleged that the former MLA in a recent speech made threats aimed at destroying peace and creating unrest in the area.

Anvar, on February 25, had in a speech claimed that some Left leaders were sending their party workers to attack him and UDF workers and warned them of retaliation. His remarks came in the wake of the UDF wresting control from the LDF in the Chungathara panchayat here that same day.

He had alleged that Left leaders sent party workers, by supplying them with alcohol and drugs, to attack him and UDF activists. "If you do that, we will come to your homes and smash your heads. So better be mindful of your own health," Anvar had warned.

Following a complaint from CPI(M)'s Edakkara area secretary, police on Sunday lodged a case under sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Anvar.

Anvar had also alleged that the Left party had attacked and subjugated a lot of people. "But, we will only hit at the head. The heads which send workers to attack us. That is all I have to say," he had said. Anvar resigned as an MLA after joining the AITC, prompting a bypoll in the Nilambur constituency.

He joined the AITC after breaking ties with the LDF, with whose support he had earlier won the Nilambur constituency, following an open confrontation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Anvar has announced that he will not contest the Nilambur bypoll and has extended his support to the United Democratic Front (UDF).