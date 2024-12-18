Case Lodged After Video Of Man Spoiling Idol Of Bhukunt Bhairabnath Goes Viral

Rudraprayag: A video of an unknown person trying to steal money from the offering box of the Bhukunt Bhairabnath Temple here and touching the deity wearing shoes has gone viral.

Temple priest Ankur Shukla said it is clear from the video that the idol of Lord Bhukunt Bhairabnath, regarded as the protector of Lord Kedarnath, had been tampered with by the person as he roamed the temple courtyard in shoes.

"It is our Sanatani tradition that when the doors are closed for six months, no person will stay in Kedarnath Dham. But due to the reconstruction work after the disaster, workers are present there," he said.

"In such a situation, our question is who is the person who went inside the Bhukunt Bhairavnath temple? He seems to be destroying the sanctity of the temple. That person could have also broken these mythological idols. Who will take responsibility for this? The video has also raised questions about the security of Kedarnath Dham. We have appealed to the temple committee and the police to take strict action," he added.

Rudraprayag district Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said reconstruction work is going on in Kedarnath Dham. A labourer engaged in this construction work entered Bhairavnath temple. The matter is being investigated. Along with this, officials of the companies undertaking the construction work will also be talked to. ITBP personnel are also deployed along with the police in Kedarnath Dham for additional security.

In the preliminary investigation, the said video was found to be old and it has come to light that the person seen in the video is a labourer of a company engaged in Kedarnath reconstruction work. An FIR has been registered at Kotwali Sonprayag under sections 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) and 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and an investigation has been initiated against Sajjan Kumar, the concerned contractor, and the concerned company. A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

According to Hindu religious beliefs, wherever there is a temple of Lord Shiva, there has to be a temple of Kaal Bhairav. It is believed that unless Bhairav is worshipped, the darshan of Lord Shiva is considered incomplete. There is a ritual of worshipping Lord Bhukunt in Kedarnath before worshipping Lord Kedar.

The temple of Lord Bhukunt, considered the first protector of Kedarnath, is located half a kilometre away from Kedarnath Dham.