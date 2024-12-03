ETV Bharat / bharat

"Case Is Fake": Muslim Side After UP Court Accepts Petition Against Budaun's Shamsi Shahi Mosque

In the Shamsi Shahi mosque case, the Muslim side termed the case "fake" and asserted that the Hindu side had no claim over the mosque.

"Case Is Fake": Muslim Side After UP Court Accepts Petition Against Budaun's Shamsi Shahi Mosque
Advocate Asrar Ahmed Siddiqui (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : 3 hours ago

Budaun: Following a petition filed in an Uttar Pradesh court challenging the Shamsi Shahi mosque in Budaun district, the Muslim side on Tuesday termed the case "fake" and asserted that the Hindu side has no claim over the mosque. Speaking to ANI, Asrar Ahmed Siddiqui, representing the Muslim side said, "The case that has been filed is fake. It has been done to disturb the peace. They (the Hindu side) have no rights over this mosque."

A court in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the petition challenging the maintainability of the Shamsi Shahi mosque in Budaun district. However, advocate Vivek Render, representing the Hindu side, claimed that they have evidence proving the mosque is actually a Hindu temple.

"We have all the evidence that the property in dispute is a Hindu temple. We only seek uninterrupted worship at the site. We have land papers that do not identify the property as Jama Masjid. The ASI's advocate has already presented their arguments in court," he said.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter concerning the Shamsi Shahi mosque on December 10. This legal dispute follows violence that erupted on November 24 in Sambhal district during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left several others, including police officials and locals, injured.

The ASI survey was initiated after a petition was filed in a local court, alleging that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. On November 27, the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, confirmed that 27 individuals had been arrested in connection with the Sambhal violence.

Budaun: Following a petition filed in an Uttar Pradesh court challenging the Shamsi Shahi mosque in Budaun district, the Muslim side on Tuesday termed the case "fake" and asserted that the Hindu side has no claim over the mosque. Speaking to ANI, Asrar Ahmed Siddiqui, representing the Muslim side said, "The case that has been filed is fake. It has been done to disturb the peace. They (the Hindu side) have no rights over this mosque."

A court in Uttar Pradesh has accepted the petition challenging the maintainability of the Shamsi Shahi mosque in Budaun district. However, advocate Vivek Render, representing the Hindu side, claimed that they have evidence proving the mosque is actually a Hindu temple.

"We have all the evidence that the property in dispute is a Hindu temple. We only seek uninterrupted worship at the site. We have land papers that do not identify the property as Jama Masjid. The ASI's advocate has already presented their arguments in court," he said.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter concerning the Shamsi Shahi mosque on December 10. This legal dispute follows violence that erupted on November 24 in Sambhal district during an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The clashes resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left several others, including police officials and locals, injured.

The ASI survey was initiated after a petition was filed in a local court, alleging that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple. On November 27, the Divisional Commissioner of Moradabad Division, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, confirmed that 27 individuals had been arrested in connection with the Sambhal violence.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE CASEMUSLIM SIDEUPBUDAUN MOSQUESHAMSI SHAHI MOSQUE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.