Case Against Unidentified Person Over Bomb Threat To IndiGo Flight

Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered here on Tuesday against an unidentified person for leaving a bomb threat note on a Jaipur-Mumbai flight of IndiGo, police said.

The flight with 225 passengers on board landed in Mumbai safely around 8.50 on Monday night and a search revealed that the threat was a hoax.

An Airport Police Station official said that about 20 minutes after the flight took off at 7.05 pm, a cabin crew member found a note in the lavatory saying, ''Open it... Surprise, Bomb Is Waiting for you guys, not a joke.'' After the flight landed in Mumbai, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check but nothing suspicious was found.