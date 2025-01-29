ETV Bharat / bharat

Case Against D K Shivakumar: SC Questions BJP MLA Over Appeal Against HC Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned BJP MLA Basangouda R Patil (Yatnal) over his challenge over the withdrawal of consent to the CBI for probing the disproportionate assets case against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh told senior advocate K Parmeswar, appearing for BJP MLA, it appeared the petitioner was before the Supreme Court for political mileage. "Why are you here? For political mileage?" asked Justice Surya Kant.

Parmeswar said the state government was yet to file its counter affidavit and the issue was not political as CBI also filed an appeal.

"This is the disproportionate asset case where the state government withdrew the general consent to prevent the CBI from probing the person, who is now deputy chief minister of the state. With all due respect, this can't happen," he submitted.

Advocate Kanu Aggarwal, appearing for CBI, said the court may permit the agency to file submission on the question of law in the matter. The bench adjourned the matter owing to paucity of time.