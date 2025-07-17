'Cart Was Put Before Horse’: JK High Court Quashes BSF Jawan Demotion, Calls Trial A Farce

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside the 2008 conviction and demotion of the Border Security Force (BSF)'s head constable, terming the trial "a farce" while declaring that it was conducted with a “preconceived and biased mindset."

Khambod Singh, 42, a BSF head Constable from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, was summarily tried and demoted to the rank of constable in July 2008 for allegedly hitting his superior, SI Prem Chandra Mishra, with a stick and using abusive language after being denied leave. His pay and allowances were also withheld for three months.

Justice Rahul Bharti, in his 23-page judgment in SWP No. 1227/2009 case, described the Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) proceedings as "an eye-wash" and slammed the authorities for violating fundamental principles of natural justice under the BSF Act, 1968 and BSF Rules, 1969.

"...the very accusation against the petitioner (Khambod Singh) and the trial based thereupon was a farce without real and truthful projection of facts," the court said, adding that the punishment amounted to an "...illegality admitting of scope for its judicial review, warranting it to be set aside."

However, the court found that Singh's plea of guilt had been recorded even before the mandatory Record of Evidence (ROE) was prepared and that the charge sheet was issued before the fact-finding enquiry, in violation of BSF rules.

"...the cart was put before the horse in the matter of trial of the petitioner,” Justice Bharti noted while pronouncing the verdict on Wednesday (July 16, 2025).

The judge further observed that the officer, deputy commandant, Himanshu Undeyria, who first recorded the offence report, was later tasked with preparing the ROE, raising serious concerns of impartiality.

"ROE conducted by Undeyria...was all an eye-wash in which everything was attributed to the petitioner in terms of purported admission of the incident with an objective to leave the petitioner defenceless," the Court noted.

The Court further observed, "It is not understandable as to why Narender Kumar, AC, who was first deputed and then removed as a detailing officer was then assigned as a friend of the petitioner in the SSFC proceedings."

A key plank of the petitioner's defence was that no medical record supported the claim that SI Mishra had sustained injuries from the alleged assault. The court concurred.

"Even the allegation of injuring SI Prem Chandra Mishra by hitting of stick is not substantiated as a fact as there is no such medical opinion on record reporting the injury...," the court said.

The petitioner had also alleged that he was denied the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses and that the ROE was conducted without his presence or signature on crucial statements.

Justice Bharti agreed that these irregularities amounted to a denial of fair trial."There is no examination of any witness in the SSFC proceedings except a direct plea of guilty being attributed to the petitioner...cannot be name of a fair trial of a BSF enrolled person."

"The proceedings from the end of the respondent No. 5 (Commandant R.K. Dua) were set into effect bearing a pre-conceived and biased mindset with a judgment already made that the petitioner needed to be fixed by tagging plea of guilty to him and the rest of the things in the name of ROE and SSFC trial was a matter of going through motions," the judgment said.

Allowing the writ petition, the court quashed the July 17, 2008 demotion order and directed that "Singh be reinstated as head constable with effect from the date of punishment, along with consequential service benefits."