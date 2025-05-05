Car Without Driver Rams Into Six Assam Tourists At Taj Mahal Parking Lot; Two Critically Injured

Agra: The lives of six tourists, who had come to see the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, were put in danger at the western gate parking area on Monday morning. A car parked in the lot suddenly started rolling backwards and hit six tourists, who were drinking tea nearby. All six sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition. They were referred to the district hospital.
Dr Ajay Yadav of the District Hospital confirmed, “The condition of two tourists is critical, while the other four are stable.”
According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 am. A car parked near the western gate of the Taj Mahal began moving in reverse despite no one being in the driver’s seat. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the vehicle suddenly backing up and crashing into a group of tourists having tea at a stall.
The car, which bore a Delhi registration number, reportedly had its handbrake left disengaged. As a result, two tourists suffered fractures in their legs while four others sustained injuries. All the injured tourists are from Assam.
One of the injured, Jhumki Devi, said that a group of 27 people had travelled to Agra from Silchar, Assam. On Monday morning, they were standing at a tea stall near the western gate parking lot when a car suddenly rolled back and hit their companions—Dev, Jayanti Dev, Buddha Dev, Sharmila Nath, Bhanu Dey, and Mukti Dhar.
Car Reversed for 200 Metres Without Driver
Tourist Bhanu Dey stated that the car moved in the reverse direction at a high speed for about 200 metres. “Tourists assumed that someone was inside and trying to move the car. Security personnel were shouting ‘Stop… there are people behind!’ But when the car hit the tea stall, it became clear that no one was driving it.”
The owner of the car, who was visiting the Taj Mahal with his family, admitted it was his mistake. He had forgotten to apply the handbrake, which caused the accident.
The ACP Taj Security, Syed Areeb Ahmed, said, “The injured tourists are undergoing treatment. No formal complaint has been lodged yet. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.”
