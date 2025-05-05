ETV Bharat / bharat

Car Without Driver Rams Into Six Assam Tourists At Taj Mahal Parking Lot; Two Critically Injured

(Left) A car rammed into tourists at a tea stall near the Taj Mahal’s western gate parking lot in Agra (Right) The injured tourists are undergoing treatment at the district hospital. ( Etv Bharat )

Agra: The lives of six tourists, who had come to see the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, were put in danger at the western gate parking area on Monday morning. A car parked in the lot suddenly started rolling backwards and hit six tourists, who were drinking tea nearby. All six sustained injuries, with two reported to be in critical condition. They were referred to the district hospital.

Dr Ajay Yadav of the District Hospital confirmed, “The condition of two tourists is critical, while the other four are stable.”

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10 am. A car parked near the western gate of the Taj Mahal began moving in reverse despite no one being in the driver’s seat. CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the vehicle suddenly backing up and crashing into a group of tourists having tea at a stall.

The car, which bore a Delhi registration number, reportedly had its handbrake left disengaged. As a result, two tourists suffered fractures in their legs while four others sustained injuries. All the injured tourists are from Assam.

One of the injured, Jhumki Devi, said that a group of 27 people had travelled to Agra from Silchar, Assam. On Monday morning, they were standing at a tea stall near the western gate parking lot when a car suddenly rolled back and hit their companions—Dev, Jayanti Dev, Buddha Dev, Sharmila Nath, Bhanu Dey, and Mukti Dhar.