Car Parking 'Dispute' Case Against Actor Darshan Quashed

Chennai: Tamil actor Darshan and the son of a retired district judge have reached a settlement in a car parking dispute, and the Madras High Court has ordered the quashing of the cases registered against both parties.

Darshan became popular among the people through the show Bigg Boss Season 3. He then made his debut as an actor in the film 'Koogle Kuttappa' produced by director K.S. Ravikumar. Darshan has continued to act as a hero in various films.

Earlier this month, a complaint was filed against actor Darshan at the police department regarding a car parking dispute. A person who had come to the tea shop near Darshan's house in the Mukapere area of ​​​​Chennai had parked his car in front of Darshan's house. Darshan, had gone out at that time. When he returned home, Darshan was unable to enter his house.

As Darshan tried to figure out the missing car owner, a person appeared and Darshan asked him to remove the car blocking his passage. An altercation broke out between Darshan and the car owner and his people in the car. It soon turned into an ugly street fight.

Later, it came to light that the person who had come in the car and parked it near Darshan's house was Aathichudi, the son of a retired district judge. In the fight with Darshan, Aathichudi's mother-in-law Maheshwari, was injured. Therefore, both Aathichudi and Maheshwari were admitted to the hospital. They filed a complaint against Darshan and his relatives at the JJ Nagar police station in Chennai regarding this incident.

In response, Darshan's side also filed a complaint against Aathichudi and his family. The police, investigating the matter, arrested actor Darshan and his friend Lokesh. A case was registered against the two for attacking the retired judge's son Aathichudi, his wife Lavanya, and his mother-in-law Maheshwari, and various sections, including assault on women. Similarly, based on the complaint filed by Darshan, a case was registered against the retired judge's son, wife and mother-in-law.

However, an out-of-court amicable settlement could be reached between actor Darshan and the retired judge's son Aathichudi. Subsequently, a petition was filed in the Madras High Court by the judge's son Aathichudi and his wife Lavanya, mother-in-law Maheshwari, and actor Darshan and his friend Lokesh, seeking cancellation of the cases registered against them. Hearing the petitions of both, Judge G.K. Ilandhiryan accepted the compromise petition and ordered the cancellation of the two cases registered against actor Darshan, his friend and the judge's son, wife and mother-in-law.