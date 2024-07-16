'Car-o-bar': Liquor Consumption At Noida Wedding Lands 4 Behind Bars

Noida: Consumption of liquor in a car at an open space during wedding celebrations has landed four people in jail in Noida, police said on Monday. The accused were consuming alcohol near a banquet hall in sector 73, located within the sector 113 police station limits, on Sunday, officials said.



According to a statement issued by police, those held are from the banquet hall's management team and the operator of the bar that was set up in the modified car. However, police did not say if they received a complaint or took any action against the guests or hosts of the wedding ceremony.

"Police received information about open consumption of alcohol on Sunday, leading to immediate action against the event management team and the bar operator," they said. Those held have been identified as Haider (30), Arjun (20), Ajit (21), son of Malkhan, and Prateek Taneja (27), police said. Taneja, a resident of New Delhi, owns the modified car that has been seized, they added.