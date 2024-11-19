ETV Bharat / bharat

9 Injured As Car Falls Into Lohawati River in Champawat; Local Youth, Rescue Teams Save Lives

Champawat: In a tragic accident on Monday evening, a car carrying youths from Madhya Pradesh, returning from the Pithoragarh army recruitment, went out of control and plunged into the Lohawati River from the Shivalaya bridge in Lohaghat, Champawat. Nine people, including the driver, sustained serious injuries in the mishap.

On receiving the information, local authorities, including the police, fire brigade, municipal workers and local youth, launched a swift rescue operation. Led by tahsildar Jagdish Singh Negi and SHO Ashok Kumar, the rescue teams managed to pull the injured out of the river and rushed them to the Champawat District Hospital in an ambulance. All nine victims are currently undergoing treatment.