CAQM Says No Research Behind Overage Vehicle Ban

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has admitted it has not conducted any research or study on pollution caused by diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years that form the basis of the overage vehicle ban in Delhi-NCR.

The CAQM shared this in a reply to an RTI application filed by environmentalist Amit Gupta. The CAQM has not undertaken any pollution research or study regarding the impact of such vehicles, the reply stated.

Asked if there was any other research that formed the basis of the ban, the commission said the restrictions on "end-of-life" (EoL) vehicles stem from the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order in Vardhman Kaushik vs Union of India & Ors and the Supreme Court's order in M C Mehta vs Union of India & Ors.

Last month, the CAQM put on hold until October 31 the enforcement of its earlier directive that fuel stations in Delhi should not supply petrol or diesel to overage vehicles. The decision came after the Delhi government cited "operational and infrastructural challenges" in implementing the measure from July 1.

EoL vehicles include diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, irrespective of the state they are registered in. "The fight against pollution cannot be won in a day, it needs proper planning and action. Vehicle pollution is a big reason so is dust but a knee-jerk reaction won't help. Maximum cities in NCR do not have proper public transport and even in Delhi it's not up to the mark. First, we need to improve public transport and need strong action on dust, construction and industry pollution as well," Gupta said.