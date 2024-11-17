ETV Bharat / bharat

CAQM Emphasises Strict Enforcement Of GRAP Measures To Combat NCR Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed strict enforcement of Stage-III Graded Response Action Plan measures in the National Capital Region to combat worsening winter air pollution ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: To tackle the rising air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dr Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, a Member of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), chaired a critical review meeting today to assess the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). With the winter season approaching, a period marked by a sharp deterioration in air quality, the meeting highlighted the need for rigorous enforcement of GRAP measures at all stages.

Focus on GRAP Implementation During Winter

The meeting underscored the importance of implementing GRAP measures in “true letter and spirit,”, particularly during the winter months when pollution levels peak due to unfavourable weather conditions. The review included a detailed analysis of daily action reports submitted by NCR states through the GRAP Monitoring Control Room.

Stage III of GRAP, invoked on November 15, 2024, was a focal point of the discussion. This stage builds on measures from Stage I (initiated on October 15) and Stage II (enforced on October 22). Revised GRAP guidelines, available on the CAQM website, were reiterated as a critical reference for all enforcement agencies.

Key Highlights and Issues Addressed

A comprehensive presentation during the meeting identified several issues and action points, including:

Construction and Demolition (C&D) Activities: Non-compliance with dust control measures at C&D sites remains a significant concern.

Strong actions, including the levying of Environmental Compensation (EC) and site closures, were recommended for non-compliant units. Uniform inspection and enforcement protocols across NCR states were emphasised.

Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs): The immediate augmentation of MRSMs was deemed essential to curb dust emissions.

Vehicular Pollution: Traffic police and transport departments were directed to intensify checks for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and impound End-of-Life (EoL) vehicles.

Grievance Redressal: The resolution of complaints through apps and social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), was found lacking. NCR states were instructed to resolve all pending grievances within a week and tag CAQM for effective tracking.

Actionable Directives Issued by CAQM