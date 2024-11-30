Legacy In Sky: Capt Rheeya Sreedharan Becomes First Second-Generation Woman To Earn Aviation Wings

Hyderabad: Captain Rheeya K Sreedharan has created a history of sorts by becoming the first second-generation woman officer to earn the coveted Aviation Wings in the Indian Army. Following in the footsteps of her father, Brigadier Kaushal Sreedharan, she achieved this prestigious milestone at the Valedictory Ceremony at the Combat Aviation Training School (CATS) in Nashik.
After completing 11 months of intense and rigorous training, Capt Rheeya emerged as a role model for young aspirants. Awarded by the premier flying institution of the Indian Army under the aegis of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), the Aviation Wings mark her induction into the elite Army Aviation Corps as a combat helicopter pilot.
The Army Aviation Corps, the youngest arm of the Indian Army, plays a vital role in enhancing operational capabilities and providing air mobility, surveillance, and combat support. As a combat aviator, Capt Rheeya embodies the Army's mission of preparedness and excellence. Her achievement also highlights the growing participation of women in roles traditionally dominated by men within the armed forces.
The Southern Command of the Indian Army lauded her accomplishment in a heartfelt post on X, calling it a historic milestone in the legacy of the Army Aviation Corps.
In the post, the Southern Command of the Indian Army said, "After 11 months of rigorous training, she becomes the first second-generation woman officer to claim a legacy in the Army Aviation Corps and achieve this prestigious milestone."
Capt Rheeya's success showcases the transformative power of determination and courage in shattering barriers and creating new opportunities.
