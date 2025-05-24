CAPF Officers Not Getting Timely Promotion Due To Lateral Entry A Great Deal Of Stagnation: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) officers are unable to get timely promotion due to the lateral entry to higher posts, which is a great deal of stagnation, and directed a cadre review, due since 2021, in all CAPFs, including ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the court cannot be oblivious of the grievance expressed by CAPF officers, and their dedicated service upholding the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation, while safeguarding the borders and maintaining internal security within the country cannot be ignored or overlooked.

"They discharge their duties under demanding conditions. They have a grievance that because of lateral entry into the higher grades of the respective CAPFs, they are unable to get their timely promotion. Consequently, there is a great deal of stagnation. Such stagnation can adversely impact the morale of the forces. This also needs to be factored in while considering review of such policy decision," the bench observed.

The bench said the cadre review in all the CAPFs should be carried out within six months. "Let the above exercise about review of existing service rules/recruitment rules of each of the CAPFs be carried out and completed within six months from today (Friday)," it said.

The apex court directed the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to take appropriate decision after receipt of action taken report(s) from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding cadre review and of existing service rules/recruitment rules within three months from the date of receipt of such report(s).

"Keeping in mind the twin objectives of service mobility of the cadre officers of CAPF thereby removing stagnation on the one hand and the operational/functional requirement of the forces on the other hand, we are of the view that the number of posts earmarked for deputation in the cadres of the CAPFs upto the level of Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced over some time, say within an outer limit of two years," the 67-page judgment reads.

The bench stressed that this will bring in a sense of participation of the cadre officers in the decision-making process within the administrative framework of the CAPFs, thereby removing the long-standing grievances of the cadre officers.

The apex court said the central government, in its wisdom, is of the view that the presence of IPS officers is vital to maintain the character of each of the CAPFs as a unique central armed force.

Justice Bhuyan, who authored the judgment, said this is a policy decision, and added, of course, individual officers belonging to the IPS or the association of IPS officers cannot have a say as to how much the deputation quota should be and how long the deputation should continue. "They are there on deputation by the policy decision of the central government manifest through the service rules/recruitment rules of the CAPFs," he said.