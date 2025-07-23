CAPF Facing 1,09,868 Shortage Of Security Personnel: MHA

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The central armed police forces (CAPF) are currently facing a manpower crisis of 1,09,868 personnel, the centre has said on Wednesday.

Against a sanctioned strength of 10,67,110 personnel in all the CAPF, including Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Armed Police Forces (CISF), Indo Tibetan Police Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the current strength of the CAPF is 9,47,839.

Informing this in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that presently, 72,689 vacancies of various posts have been notified for recruitment,

which are underway.

As per data, CRPF has the maximum vacancy of 34,869 personnel, followed by 33,847 in CISF, 15,035 in ITBP, 14,467 in BSF, 7,859 in SSB and 3,791 in AR.

The present strength of CRPF is 2,96,114, followed by 2,57,980 in BSF, 1,50,720 in CISF, 92,689 in SSB, 88,587 in ITBP and 61,749 in AR.

“Vacancies in CAPFs & AR arise on account of retirements, resignation, promotion, death, new raising of a Battalion, creation of new posts, etc. Filling up vacancies is a continuous process. The Ministry has been taking and will continue to take earnest steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously through UPSC, SSC and the forces concerned,” said Rai in an unstarred question raised by TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

He said that the Government has taken several other steps to fill up the vacancies expeditiously in CAPFs & AR, including yearly recruitment for the post of Constable (General Duty) for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

“For coordinating recruitment to General Duty posts, a Nodal Force for recruitment in the rank of Constable (General Duty), Sub-Inspector (GD) and Assistant Commandant (General Duty) has been nominated on a long-term basis. Directions have been issued to all Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles to undertake recruitment against vacant posts in Non-General Duty cadres in a time-bound manner,” Rai stated.

Rai said that timely conduct of meetings of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for filling up of promotional vacancies, time taken in the Medical Examination has been reduced to expedite the recruitment, and cut off marks for short listing of candidates for Constable and GD has been lowered in order to get sufficient candidates (especially in categories where shortfalls have been observed).

Also Read

Parliamentary Panel Suggests MHA To Review Policies For Deputation In NDRF

CAPF Officers Not Getting Timely Promotion Due To Lateral Entry A Great Deal Of Stagnation: SC