'Can't Live Without Sana': Indian Man's Pakistani Love Story Takes A Dramatic Turn

Aligarh: In a daring act that defied borders and traditions, an Indian man has crossed over to Pakistan to meet his beloved. Despite risking everything for love, he finds himself in trouble as authorities in the neighbouring country arrest him for illegal entry.
Badal Babu (25), a tailor from Aligarh, fell in love with a Pakistani girl, Sana Rani (21), on Facebook two and a half years ago. The social media friendship matured into love, and Babu decided to take the highest leap of faith and decided to convert to Islam to marry Sana.
According to his family, Babu crossed the border into Pakistan, where he was arrested on December 27, 2024, as he was without a visa or passport.
After reaching Maung village of Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab province of Pakistan to meet Sana, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
During his court appearance on Friday, Babu spoke to his family on a video call through his lawyer and reassured them about his safety while also sharing the shocking news.
“I cannot live without Sana; that is why I am converting to Islam,” Babu told his family. “I will stay in Pakistan now. I am taking this step out of helplessness. There is no question of returning to India.”
Babu’s family, including his father, Kripal Singh, and brother, Roop Kishore, said that they were worried about Babu's well-being. They have appealed to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention in the matter.
“We are worried about Babu and hope he will return home one day,” said Singh.
Girl Denied Loving Babu
Reportedly, Sana told police that she was not interested in Babu and did not want to marry him, whereas Babu expressed his desire to settle down with Sana. He further said he could go to any extent to marry Sana.
Babu’s father, Kripal Singh, said that his son would live in Gandhi Nagar, Delhi, for eight years. He last spoke on the phone on September 29, 2024.
On October 30, he had talked about coming home on a video call before Diwali, but 15 days before Diwali, he disappeared from his rented house in Delhi, and the news of his arrest came from Pakistan.
The family is making every possible effort to bring back their son. A lawyer has been appointed in Pakistan, and documents have been sent, but the family's anxiety increased when Babu said during Friday's hearing that he will not return to India and is converting to Islam.
