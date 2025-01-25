ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Live Without Sana': Indian Man's Pakistani Love Story Takes A Dramatic Turn

Aligarh: In a daring act that defied borders and traditions, an Indian man has crossed over to Pakistan to meet his beloved. Despite risking everything for love, he finds himself in trouble as authorities in the neighbouring country arrest him for illegal entry.

Badal Babu (25), a tailor from Aligarh, fell in love with a Pakistani girl, Sana Rani (21), on Facebook two and a half years ago. The social media friendship matured into love, and Babu decided to take the highest leap of faith and decided to convert to Islam to marry Sana.

According to his family, Babu crossed the border into Pakistan, where he was arrested on December 27, 2024, as he was without a visa or passport.

Passport of Badal Babu (ETV Bharat)

After reaching Maung village of Mandi Bahauddin district of Punjab province of Pakistan to meet Sana, he was arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

During his court appearance on Friday, Babu spoke to his family on a video call through his lawyer and reassured them about his safety while also sharing the shocking news.

“I cannot live without Sana; that is why I am converting to Islam,” Babu told his family. “I will stay in Pakistan now. I am taking this step out of helplessness. There is no question of returning to India.”