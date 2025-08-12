ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Can’t Languish In Jail After Completing Sentence, Prisoners Must Be Released’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its discontent with the prisoners’ languishing in jail even after completing their sentence, while directing all states and union territories to immediately release any such convict if he or she is not wanted in any other case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan.

The bench said that its registry should circulate the copy of the order to home secretaries of all states and UTs to ascertain whether any accused or convict has remained in jail beyond the period of sentence.

"If so, issue directions for release of such convicts if not wanted in any other cases. A similar copy shall be sent to member secretary National Legal Service Authorities for onward transmission to all member secretaries of state and UTs legal service authorities for communication of district legal service authorities in the states for the implementation of judgment," it added.

The apex court passed the direction while ordering the release of Sukhdev Yadav alias Pehalwan in the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case. The bench observed that Yadav had completed his sentence of 20 years in March, this year, without remission, and he should have been released after he completed his sentence.

The apex court made it clear that there can't be any further incarceration of Yadav from March 9, 2025, onwards. “In fact, on March 10, 2025, the appellant ought to have been released, as he completed his sentence," the bench said.