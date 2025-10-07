'Can't Have A Roving Inquiry, Those Aggrieved Should File Affidavits': SC On Bihar SIR
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannot have a roving inquiry in connection with the Bihar’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and at least for illustrative purpose affidavits of those persons, who are aggrieved, should brought on record. The top court also asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide it with the details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters from the final electoral roll prepared after SIR exercise.
Where are the affidavits of persons affected by deletion in SIR
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Justice Kant said, "somebody will have to file some affidavit before us that I am the person affected…". Justice Kant, giving an example, said that if a voter knows that in the revised list his name is not there and at least, he can file an affidavit, and added, "but today when the final list is displayed, at least today I know my name is not there…we are only to find out some potential example".
Justice Kant asked the ECI, amongst those deleted, how many have come forward? Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said till today nobody has filed an appeal and nobody has filed a complaint with the poll body.
Justice Bagchi told the ECI counsel, "there are three lists now, the 2022 summary revision list, 2025 draft list, and the 2025 final list…there was 65 Lakh deletion, which you published…we also said that whoever is deleted put up their data in your district electoral offices…final list appears to be an appreciation of numbers".
"So, the final list is the inclusion of some voters. Now, there is confusion. May not be a person who is deleted but of the general democratic process. What is the identity of this add-on? Is it the add-on of the deleted names? Or is it the add-on of an independent new name. There is definitely an add-on of some independent new name because there are new electors", said Justice Baghci. Dwivedi said most of them are independent new names and most of them are new voters.
Justice Kant said earlier the ECI had said that 2.96 Lakh new voters had applied, those who attained majority. "We make it very clear this exercise is in aid of the electoral process that you have started so that the confidence in the electoral process is fortified through this…", Justice Bagchi told the ECI counsel.
The bench said the poll panel will submit whatever information it gets on excluded voters by October 9, when it will conduct further hearing on the pleas challenging the SIR exercise. The bench said the required data can be furnished through a comparative analysis, as everyone has the draft electoral roll and the final list has also been published on September 30.
Bring list of 100 or 200 people deleted from the list
Justice Kant said there are also illegal immigrants who are living unauthorised in India and they do not want to get exposed. "For whom we are fighting then? They do not want to come forward", said Justice Kant.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said he can bring 100 affidavits regarding the deletion of names from the electoral roll and there is a systemic problem.
Justice Kant said, "Let us have a list of 100 or 200 people, we are talking of illustratively saying that we want to file an appeal and no order has been communicated to us. At least, we have something". Senior advocate Maninder Singh, also representing the ECI, said no deletion or addition in the electoral roll has been done without notice, and no appeal filed by anybody. "You can pick up one constituency as a model, as a pilot project. You can give us a list of persons in this constituency who have not been served with any order though they are willing to file an appeal and they want to file their claim for inclusion", said Justice Kant. Bhushan said we will get the list and before the next hearing affidavit will be filed.
Place omission of names before the court
Justice Bagchi told the poll body counsel that they have got the draft electoral list and they also have the final list. He added, "the omission is clear from the names, so just cull out that and place it before us. That is enough".
The ECI counsel said we will provide the necessary information. Bhushan said in the draft list there are additions of nearly 21 lakh people and there is deletion of 3.66 Lakh people from the draft list, and we need to match them with the original list of January 2025. "Eventually, how many since January 2025, people have been deleted. First 66 Lakh were deleted and how many new people who were not on the original list have been added…ECI has it on the click of a button", argued Bhushan.
Where are the aggrieved persons
Justice Kant said the question will be for whom this entire exercise is required. Bhushan said every individual voter cannot file an affidavit and 3.6 lakh people cannot file an affidavit. The bench said they do not have to come to the apex court and there is a right to appeal.
Justice Kant asked Bhushan where are affected people and why they have not come before the court? Bhushan said he can bring 100 or 200 affected people. "At least, show on illustrative basis…if there are aggrieved persons through any platform, like your organisation….if they come forward, we can direct them to immediately supply", the bench told Bhushan, who replied that nothing has been put on the ECI's website and no objections were put on the website, and they have violated their rules, their manuals, and their own guidelines of 2003. Dwivedi said they should file an affidavit saying all this and his client will respond.
The bench, pointing at a document filed by Bhushan, said it does not say anything. Bhushan said the person mentioned in the document had applied for inclusion, as he was deleted in the draft list but even then, his name has not been restored, and he has submitted the documents. "List should publish 3.66 Lakh who have been excluded and the 21 Lakh, they say have been included", said Bhushan. Justice Kant said, "If you are satisfied on the basis of some prima facie material then we will definitely ask them but it should not look like a roving inquiry…".
Background
On September 30, the ECI, while publishing the final electoral list of the poll-bound Bihar, said that the total number of electors has come down by nearly 47 lakh to 7.42 crore in the final electoral roll from 7.89 crore before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.
The final figure has, however, increased by 17.87 lakh from 7.24 crore electors named in the draft list issued on August 1, which had removed 65 lakh voters from the original list on various accounts, including deaths, migration and duplication of voters. While 21.53 lakh new electors have been added to the draft list, 3.66 lakh names have been removed, resulting in a net increase of 17.87 lakh.
