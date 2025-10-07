ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Have A Roving Inquiry, Those Aggrieved Should File Affidavits': SC On Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it cannot have a roving inquiry in connection with the Bihar’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and at least for illustrative purpose affidavits of those persons, who are aggrieved, should brought on record. The top court also asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide it with the details of 3.66 lakh excluded voters from the final electoral roll prepared after SIR exercise.

Where are the affidavits of persons affected by deletion in SIR

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. Justice Kant said, "somebody will have to file some affidavit before us that I am the person affected…". Justice Kant, giving an example, said that if a voter knows that in the revised list his name is not there and at least, he can file an affidavit, and added, "but today when the final list is displayed, at least today I know my name is not there…we are only to find out some potential example".

Justice Kant asked the ECI, amongst those deleted, how many have come forward? Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said till today nobody has filed an appeal and nobody has filed a complaint with the poll body.

Justice Bagchi told the ECI counsel, "there are three lists now, the 2022 summary revision list, 2025 draft list, and the 2025 final list…there was 65 Lakh deletion, which you published…we also said that whoever is deleted put up their data in your district electoral offices…final list appears to be an appreciation of numbers".

"So, the final list is the inclusion of some voters. Now, there is confusion. May not be a person who is deleted but of the general democratic process. What is the identity of this add-on? Is it the add-on of the deleted names? Or is it the add-on of an independent new name. There is definitely an add-on of some independent new name because there are new electors", said Justice Baghci. Dwivedi said most of them are independent new names and most of them are new voters.

Justice Kant said earlier the ECI had said that 2.96 Lakh new voters had applied, those who attained majority. "We make it very clear this exercise is in aid of the electoral process that you have started so that the confidence in the electoral process is fortified through this…", Justice Bagchi told the ECI counsel.

The bench said the poll panel will submit whatever information it gets on excluded voters by October 9, when it will conduct further hearing on the pleas challenging the SIR exercise. The bench said the required data can be furnished through a comparative analysis, as everyone has the draft electoral roll and the final list has also been published on September 30.

Bring list of 100 or 200 people deleted from the list

Justice Kant said there are also illegal immigrants who are living unauthorised in India and they do not want to get exposed. "For whom we are fighting then? They do not want to come forward", said Justice Kant.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said he can bring 100 affidavits regarding the deletion of names from the electoral roll and there is a systemic problem.