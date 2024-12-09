ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Entertain Repetitive Petitions:' SC Refuses Plea On Clearing Road Blockades Caused By Farmers' Protest

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking directions to the Centre and other authorities to immediately clear blockades on national and state highways in Punjab where farmers are staging protests, saying the court is already examining the larger issue and the petitioner is “not the only conscience keeper of society”.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Manmohan. The bench told the petitioner that the matter is already pending before the court and it cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue. The plea was filed by Gaurav Luthra, who claimed to be a social activist in Punjab.

"We are already examining the larger issue. You are not the only conscience keeper of society. Don't file repetitive petitions”, the bench told the petitioner. “Some are filing for publicity interest and some are filing to play to the gallery. We cannot entertain repetitive petitions on the same issue," said the bench. The apex court also declined to entertain petitioner’s contention to tag his matter with the pending matter.

The plea claimed that farmers and their unions have blocked the entire national and state highways in Punjab for an indefinite period, and also sought directions to ensure that national highways and railway tracks are not blocked by the agitating farmers.