Can’t Directly Compel A State To Adopt Policy Like National Education Policy 2020: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020 while dismissing a plea seeking direction for the implementation of National Educational Policy 2020 of the central government by the governments of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan. At the beginning of the hearing, the bench made it clear to the petitioner, advocate G S Mani, that it is not willing to entertain the plea.

Justice Pardiwala, pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench, said, “Whether the state should adopt the National Education Policy 2020, or not is a vexed issue. The Supreme Court, through Article 32 of the Constitution, can issue directives to ensure that the fundamental rights of the citizens are protected. It cannot directly compel a state to adopt a policy like the National Education Policy 2020”.

The apex court said the court may, however, intervene if a state's action or inaction related to the National Education Policy violates any fundamental rights. “We do not propose to examine this issue in this writ petition…..We believe that the petitioner has nothing to do with the cause he proposes to espouse. Although he may be from the State of Tamil Nadu, yet on his own admission, he is now residing in New Delhi. In such circumstances, this petition stands dismissed”, said Justice Pardiwala.

Mani sought a direction for the implementation of the National Educational Policy 2020 of the central government by the governments of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Kerala. The plea contended that all state governments except Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal have adopted and implemented the Central Government's most important national education policy, the Tri-Language Curriculum Policy. The plea said the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal have continuously opposed the Centre’s National Education Policy and stated that they cannot accept it.