ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Come With Bulldozer And Demolish House Overnight, Pay Rs 25L To House Owner...': SC Tells UP Authorities

The court directed Uttar Pradesh authorities to provide Rs 25 lakhs towards compensation over a house razed overnight in 2019 for a road widening project.

The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to pay Rs 25 lakhs to a house owner, whose residence was razed down in 2019 for road widening.
File- Prayagraj Development Authority deployed bulldozers to demolishing properties in a crime case. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to compensate a man, whose house was razed in 2019 for a road widening project, with Rs 25 lakh, saying, “you can't come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight”.

The apex court minced no harsh words for the authorities for making an announcement on the site before the demolition and termed it “lawlessness”.

The matter came up before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench criticised the state authorities for its high-handed approach. "You can't come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight," said the bench. The apex court termed it lawlessness, and added, “walking into somebody's house and demolishing it without notice".

Read More |

The apex court asked the UP chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to the illegal demolition in Maharajganj district.

The bench made these observations while hearing a suo motu writ petition registered in 2020 based on a letter complaint sent by Manoj Tibrewal Akash, whose house in District Maharajganj was demolished in 2019. Senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar and advocate Shubham Kulshreshtha represented Akash before the apex court.

The state government had argued that the Akash had encroached public land. "You say that he was an encroacher of 3.7 metres. We take it, we are not giving him a certificate for it. But, how can you start demolishing people's houses like that?” the bench asked.

It is completely high-handed, the bench said, questioning the state authorities on due process to be followed. It pointed out that it has an affidavit that says no notice was issued, and added, “you only went to the site and informed the people through loudspeaker.”

The apex court was informed that over 100 other constructions were also demolished and people were just given information through public announcements.

Read More |

The apex court stressed that the authorities are supposed to give time to families to vacate and further questioned, “what about the household articles? There has to be due process followed”.

The bench cited a report of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that, at the highest, there was an encroachment of 3.70 metres but it was not a justification to demolish the entire house. The commission had recommended the grant of interim compensation to the petitioner, registration of FIR in the issue, and initiation of departmental action against the officers.

The apex court directed that the copy of the court order should be circulated to all states/union territories.

Read More |

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh authorities to compensate a man, whose house was razed in 2019 for a road widening project, with Rs 25 lakh, saying, “you can't come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight”.

The apex court minced no harsh words for the authorities for making an announcement on the site before the demolition and termed it “lawlessness”.

The matter came up before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. The bench criticised the state authorities for its high-handed approach. "You can't come with a bulldozer and demolish the house overnight," said the bench. The apex court termed it lawlessness, and added, “walking into somebody's house and demolishing it without notice".

Read More |

The apex court asked the UP chief secretary to conduct an inquiry into the matter pertaining to the illegal demolition in Maharajganj district.

The bench made these observations while hearing a suo motu writ petition registered in 2020 based on a letter complaint sent by Manoj Tibrewal Akash, whose house in District Maharajganj was demolished in 2019. Senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar and advocate Shubham Kulshreshtha represented Akash before the apex court.

The state government had argued that the Akash had encroached public land. "You say that he was an encroacher of 3.7 metres. We take it, we are not giving him a certificate for it. But, how can you start demolishing people's houses like that?” the bench asked.

It is completely high-handed, the bench said, questioning the state authorities on due process to be followed. It pointed out that it has an affidavit that says no notice was issued, and added, “you only went to the site and informed the people through loudspeaker.”

The apex court was informed that over 100 other constructions were also demolished and people were just given information through public announcements.

Read More |

The apex court stressed that the authorities are supposed to give time to families to vacate and further questioned, “what about the household articles? There has to be due process followed”.

The bench cited a report of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that, at the highest, there was an encroachment of 3.70 metres but it was not a justification to demolish the entire house. The commission had recommended the grant of interim compensation to the petitioner, registration of FIR in the issue, and initiation of departmental action against the officers.

The apex court directed that the copy of the court order should be circulated to all states/union territories.

Read More |

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BULLDOZER DEMOLITION OVERNIGHTSUPREME COURT WARNS UP AUTHORITIESSC ORDERS COMPENSATION HOUSE OWNERUP BULLDOZER ISSUE RS 25 LAKH COMP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.