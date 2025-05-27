Can't Await Review Verdict, Have To Abide By SC Order To Publish Notification By May 31: Bengal CM To Jobless Teachers

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cleared the air on the ongoing school job fiasco, saying a notification for the recruitment of new teachers will be issued by May 31, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

"We are bound to abide by the Supreme Court order. Although we have filed a review petition and are awaiting the verdict, we have to follow the order of issuing the notification for now," Banerjee said at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

She added that it was not expected from the teachers who lost their jobs to have the mentality of not taking part in the new recruitment process, as both options should be explored. "The government does not want anyone to lose their job, for which the review petition has been filed. As the court is currently on summer vacation, the government cannot sit idly awaiting the verdict. That is why the state is starting the notification process after examining all legal aspects. It is going to start the review process from that point so that it doesn't attract contempt. If the verdict is in favour of the review, it will be accepted," Banerjee said.

"We have made it clear in our application that no one should lose their job. It will be discussed after the court resumes. But if we do not follow the order, then the court can say, 'you did not do what I ordered you', cancelling everything. We do not want that to happen. So we will keep everything ready. If the review verdict says no exam needs to be taken, then we will accept that," she added.

The government will publish the recruitment notification on May 30, and the online application process will start from June 16 and will continue till July 14. The panel will be published on November 15, followed by the counselling on November 20. "I do not want a single teacher to lose his or her job. Since the review petition is yet to be heard, we are bound to publish the notification by May 31," she said.

Banerjee said that those who have already taught in schools will get relaxation in the examination based on their experience, and later job opportunities will be created for them in other departments. There are currently about 44,203 vacancies, and a special relaxation will be given to those who have crossed the age limit. "For the sake of humanity, they should be allowed to work again. The government will create a structure for additional recruitment in two to three categories," she said.

"The decision to take away the jobs of teachers is not of the state government, but of the Supreme Court. However, we will not let any teacher sit on the sidelines. Just as teachers have not got their lost jobs back in Tripura or Uttar Pradesh even today, we will not let that happen in Bengal. In Tripura, arrangements have not been made to give back jobs to the teachers. On the contrary, they have been beaten with sticks on their heads. How many jobs have been lost in UP too? We are with the unemployed people," she said.