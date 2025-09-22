ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Act Like A School Principal For HC Judges': Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not keen to act like a “school principal” for the high court judges, especially those judges who were unable to "deliver" on their tasks, and stressed their performance evaluation.

The apex court was hearing criminal appeals, where some life and death row convicts have claimed that the Jharkhand High Court has not delivered verdicts on their criminal appeals despite reserving verdicts for years. Later, the high court delivered the verdicts, and many of the convicts were acquitted.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench minced no words in criticising some high court judges, who were unable to "deliver" on their tasks. “Whatever may be the reasons, good or bad, we don't know, and maybe there are some circumstances," said the bench. The bench stressed that it is essential to call for their "performance evaluation."

The bench said it does not favour the idea of acting like a "school principal" for the high court judges. However, the bench stressed that there ought to be a self-management system to ensure files don't pile up on their desks.

“Our intention is not to act as a school principal, and there should be broad guidelines so that judges should know what the task is before them and how much task they must deliver”, observed the bench.

The bench emphasised "performance evaluation" but also pointed to the question regarding the parameters and guidelines guiding the process.

The bench said some judges give outstanding disposal of cases by working day and night. However, the bench lamented that some judges, unfortunately, are unable to deliver.