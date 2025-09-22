'Can't Act Like A School Principal For HC Judges': Supreme Court
The apex court criticised some High Court judges for delayed verdicts and emphasised performance evaluation
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2025 at 8:47 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it is not keen to act like a “school principal” for the high court judges, especially those judges who were unable to "deliver" on their tasks, and stressed their performance evaluation.
The apex court was hearing criminal appeals, where some life and death row convicts have claimed that the Jharkhand High Court has not delivered verdicts on their criminal appeals despite reserving verdicts for years. Later, the high court delivered the verdicts, and many of the convicts were acquitted.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh. The bench minced no words in criticising some high court judges, who were unable to "deliver" on their tasks. “Whatever may be the reasons, good or bad, we don't know, and maybe there are some circumstances," said the bench. The bench stressed that it is essential to call for their "performance evaluation."
The bench said it does not favour the idea of acting like a "school principal" for the high court judges. However, the bench stressed that there ought to be a self-management system to ensure files don't pile up on their desks.
“Our intention is not to act as a school principal, and there should be broad guidelines so that judges should know what the task is before them and how much task they must deliver”, observed the bench.
The bench emphasised "performance evaluation" but also pointed to the question regarding the parameters and guidelines guiding the process.
The bench said some judges give outstanding disposal of cases by working day and night. However, the bench lamented that some judges, unfortunately, are unable to deliver.
The bench said, for example, if a judge is hearing a criminal appeal, then it is not expected of him that he would decide 50 cases in a day, and if he were to decide one criminal appeal in a day is itself a very big achievement.
“But in a bail matter, if a judge says I will decide only one bail matter in a day, that is something which requires introspection,” said the bench, adding that there is a legitimate expectation of the public at large from the judiciary.
Advocate Fauzia Shakil, who appeared in the matter, cited a chart on the status of judgment delivery by various high courts and highlighted that some of them have not given the data in a prescribed format.
The bench asked her to file the high court data where cases were reserved, the date of pronouncements, and the date of uploading verdicts within two weeks. The bench asked senior advocate Ajit Sinha to assist in the matter.
The bench pointed out that some judges have the habit of adjourning the cases unnecessarily. The bench such an attitude is not desirable, as it could be dangerous for the image of the judges .
Also Read