'Can't Leave Our Livestock, Living At The Mercy Of God': Kashmir Border Villagers On The Edge Amid India Pakistan Tensions

Srinagar: In the remote and mountainous Hajinar village on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier district Kupwara, chaos and panic gripped the village when sirens blared signaling impending tension. Villagers who had swarmed at a fair price shop for their monthly ration abandoned it and rushed towards their homes and underground bunkers for safety.

“A mere 12 people had managed to complete the biometric verification when the shop abandoned distributing ration. This left over 350 families without getting a monthly quota of rice,” said former ex-serviceman Jaffar Lone speaking from a cramped underground community bunker shared by nearly 200 people. “Most families are landless and rely on subsided rice from the food and supplies department. But now, many poor families are facing shortage of food as markets are also closed.”

The biometric system is meant to attest registered beneficiaries every month for drawing a monthly quota of their ration. But India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror sanctuaries inside Pakistan on Wednesday night in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack has spurred a war-like situation on the border. Pakistan responded by firing artillery guns, killing 16 civilians and a soldier along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, holding up villagers inside their homes and bunkers.

“We lock our homes and cram in the bunkers. Last night , none of us slept because of explosions and firing. It is like reliving the horror of a decade when shelling would occur frequently. But now the only change is we have bunkers,” said Jaffar, who was village Sarpanch until 2023 and urged the authorities to issue foodgrains to families without a biometric system.

Vehicles parked atop an underground bunker at a border village in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani told ETV Bharat that they would do the needful to allow villagers to get their ration quota without any hassle.

Before the construction of almost 15000 community bunkers by the Modi-led government in the last decade for border villagers, villagers would hide in cowsheds or beneath hollow space of hamaams of mosques meant for heating the floor.