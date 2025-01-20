Candle March At Jammu University Seeking Transparent Probe into Rajouri Mysterious Deaths

Jammu: Student union leaders on Monday evening organised a candle march at Jammu University to express solidarity with the victims of Badhal Rajouri, as 17 people, including men, women, and children, died due to unknown reasons since 7 December 2024. The candle march witnessed participation from hundreds of students demanding justice and transparency in the ongoing investigation; the protesters lit candles to honour the victims.

Protesters carried placards with messages. The procession which began at the university's main gate concluded in a silent gathering at the main campus of Jammu University protesters demanded justice for the victims and their families and called for an immediate investigation into the mysterious deaths.

On the sidelines of the candle march, student leader Bilal Rashid told reporters that today we assembled at Jammu University to express solidarity with the victims who lost their 17 beloveds in the last 40 days, but the government is still clueless about these deaths, which is unfortunate. Even the Special Investigation Team was formed, but yet the report has not been made public. The students demanded an immediate investigation report be made public.

It is pertinent to mention that Seventeen people, including 13 children and four adults of three families, have died of a mysterious illness in the Budhal village of Rajouri district in the last 45 days. The three families are related to each other and reside about 1.5 km away from each other.The mysterious deaths in the Budhal village started on December 7, 2024.

In response to these incidents, the government claimed to have taken several measures to find the root cause of what was looking like an “unusual illness. Several experts visited the area, collected samples, conducted tests, and set up medical camps to contain the situation. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team also to investigate these deaths.

