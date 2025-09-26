ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Dismisses Uttarakhand SEC Plea On Panchayat Polls, Imposes Rs 2 Lakh Fine

The apex court said it is not keen to entertain the plea and also imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakhs on the Uttarakhand SEC

Voters queue up to cast their vote for the second phase of the three-tier Uttarakhand Panchayat elections at a polling booth in Nainital on Monday, July 28, 2025.
Voters queue up to cast their vote for the second phase of the three-tier Uttarakhand Panchayat elections at a polling booth in Nainital on Monday, July 28, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : September 26, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea by the Uttarakhand State Election Commission challenging an order of the state high court, which had put on hold its clarificatory circular allowing candidates with names in multiple electoral rolls to contest panchayat elections.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea and also imposed a cost of Rs 2 lakhs on the SEC. "How can you decide contrary to the statutory provision?" the bench asked a counsel representing the SEC, while dismissing the plea filed by the SEC against a stay on the clarificatory circular issued by the Uttarakhand High Court in July this year.

In July, the state high court had observed that the clarification issued by the SEC runs contrary to the express provisions of Section 9(6) and 9(7) of the Uttarakhand Panchayati Raj Act, 2016. The law prohibits a voter from being registered in more than one territorial constituency or on more than one electoral roll.

The high court had said that the clarification, prima facie, appears to be in the teeth of the statutory provisions noted above.

The high court had noted that the statute expressly prohibits the registration of a voter in more than one territorial constituency or more than one electoral roll, and the same is a statutory bar.

Also Read

Uttarakhand SEC Starts Symbol Allocation After HC Gives Go-Ahead To Panchayat Poll Process

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UTTARAKHAND PANCHAYATI RAJ ACTNAMES IN MULTIPLE ELECTORAL ROLLSUTTARAKHAND HIGH COURTELECTORAL ROLLSUPREME COURT UTTARAKHAND SEC

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.