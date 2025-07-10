ETV Bharat / bharat

Order Classifying Anil Ambani’s Loan Account As ‘Fraudulent’ Withdrawn: Canara Bank To Bombay HC

Mumbai: The Canara Bank on Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that it has withdrawn its order classifying as “fraudulent” the loan account of a firm linked to industrialist Anil Ambani.

After the bank’s disclosure, a bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale disposed of the petition filed by Ambani challenging the bank’s order, saying nothing survives in it.

The bench said the withdrawal order shall be informed to the Reserve Bank of India.

The loan account concerned Ambani’s firm Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings.

On November 8, 2024, the bank classified the loan account as “fraud” for reasons including that a Rs 1,050 crore loan extended in 2017 was “routed” to a group company to pay other liabilities to connected or related parties.

The order was based on the RBI’s master circular related to fraud accounts that laid guidelines for such declarations.