Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand Arrives In Delhi, To Meet Jaishankar

New Delhi: Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in the national capital on Sunday, a day before talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The discussions are expected to focus on setting up a framework for bilateral "strategic" cooperation in areas of trade, energy and security.

It is Anand's first visit to India after assuming charge as the foreign minister in May. She is also scheduled to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss ways to boost two-way trade ties.

"This visit will help build on the positive momentum in India-Canada relations by revitalising our bilateral mechanisms, deepening economic cooperation, and further strengthening the enduring people-to-people ties that anchor our partnership," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

New Delhi is Anand's first stop of her three-nation tour that will also take her to China and Singapore.

In New Delhi, Minister Anand will meet with Jaishankar and Goyal, as "both countries move toward establishing a framework for strategic cooperation on issues such as trade diversification, energy transformation and security", a Canadian readout said on Saturday.

"Minister Anand will also travel to Mumbai, India, where she will meet with Canadian and Indian firms working to support investment, job creation and economic opportunity in Canada and India," it said.

The Canadian foreign minister's visit comes more than three weeks after Canada's National Security Advisor Nathalie Drouin visited India and held extensive talks with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.