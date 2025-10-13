ETV Bharat / bharat

Canadian Foreign Minister Anand Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted the significance of India-Canada ties in areas of trade, energy, technology and people-to-people linkages when Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met him. In the meeting, PM Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for the G7 Summit during which he held an "extremely productive" meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, an official readout said.

"The prime minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties," it said.

Modi also conveyed his warm wishes to Carney and said that he looked forward to their upcoming engagements. Anand arrived in New Delhi last evening as part of her three-nation tour that will also take her to China and Singapore.