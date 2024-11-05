ETV Bharat / bharat

Canada Temple Attack: Pawan Kalyan Urges Trudeau Govt To Take Steps For Safety Of Hindus

Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, urging the government to protect Hindus and stressing the global silence on their persecution.

Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, urging the government to protect Hindus and stressing the global silence on their persecution.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Amaravati: Describing the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada as “more than an isolated incident”, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the incident pained him deeply and hoped that the Canadian government would take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Hindu community there.

In a social media post on Monday night, Kalyan said Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted. Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh.

Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm,” he said.

But this is more than an isolated incident and across various countries, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, yet the silence from global leaders, international organizations, and the “so-called peace-loving" NGOs is deafening, he added.

Kalyan stated that it is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action which the world needs to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others.

“It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there." The Deputy CM said humanity cannot afford selective compassion and people should stand united, with unwavering resolve, against the persecution of any community, anywhere.

Amaravati: Describing the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada as “more than an isolated incident”, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the incident pained him deeply and hoped that the Canadian government would take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Hindu community there.

In a social media post on Monday night, Kalyan said Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted. Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh.

Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm,” he said.

But this is more than an isolated incident and across various countries, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, yet the silence from global leaders, international organizations, and the “so-called peace-loving" NGOs is deafening, he added.

Kalyan stated that it is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action which the world needs to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others.

“It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there." The Deputy CM said humanity cannot afford selective compassion and people should stand united, with unwavering resolve, against the persecution of any community, anywhere.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CANADA TEMPLE ATTACKAP DEPUTY CM PAWAN KALYANHINDU TEMPLE ATTACK IN CANADAPAWAN KALYAN CANADA TEMPLE ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.