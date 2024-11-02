ETV Bharat / bharat

Canada Row: Some Of Our Consular Officials Under 'Audio And Video Surveillance', Says India

New Delhi: India on Saturday accused Canada of indulging in "harassment and intimidation" of Indian consular staff thereby putting them under audio and video surveillance in "flagrant violation" of diplomatic conventions.

Responding to a query during a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said India has "formally protested" to the Canadian government. He was asked about reports claiming that many Indian diplomats in Canada were allegedly under surveillance amid the diplomatic standoff.

"Yes, some of our consular officials were recently informed by the Canadian government that they have been and continue to be under audio and video surveillance. Their communications have also been intercepted. We have formally protested to the Canadian government, as we deem these actions to be in flagrant violation of relevant diplomatic and consular conventions" Jaiswal told reporters.

"By citing technicalities, the Canadian government cannot justify the fact that it is indulging in harassment and intimidation," he alleged. The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd".